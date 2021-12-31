News

A Time caricature made Reese Witherspoon cry

Zach Shipman


UNITED STATES

08.30.21 – 11.30 am0

Update: 13:46

It was released when the actress became an entrepreneur (but portrayed her as a housewife)

LOS ANGELES – In recent days, Reese Witherspoon recalled an unpleasant episode that would have brought her to tears. He did so during the Kristen Bell and Monica Padman podcast.

The memory of the actress goes back to 2015 and to a caricature that made her into Time magazine and that portrayed her together with other colleagues (Blake Lively, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lauren Conrad and Jessica Alba) in the role of the canonical housewife, complete with a vacuum cleaner in but no.

“Hollywood’s New Domestic Divas,” headlined the article, which featured those entertainment stars who had recently become entrepreneurs. In the case of Witherspoon it was the birth of Draper James, an e-commerce site that sold clothes, accessories and household items with a “southern” touch. Reese found the caricature so offensive that she burst into tears, she explained.

Time would later apologize. But, continues Witherspoon, “the message for girls is, ‘If you’ve been successful in one area, you can’t be successful in another’.” It was also thanks to that episode that the 45-year-old decided to create her production company Hello Sunshine, making her become an actress, director and producer at the same time.


