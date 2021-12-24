A timeless Christmas film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where filmed, location

A mysterious clock with space-time powers will lead the protagonist to live an out of the ordinary experience.

Rai 2 proposes today the film entitled A timeless Christmas. It is a sentimental film with romantic atmospheres and elements of science fiction.

Production is between United States And Canada, the year of realization is 2020 and the duration is one hour and 30 minutes. The vision is open to a transversal public which also includes minors.

A timeless Christmas film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Ron Oliver. Main protagonists are Megan And Charles Whitley interpreted respectively by Erin Cahill And Ryan Paevey. Also in the cast Brandi Alexander in the role of Amber.

Filming took place in Canada, in particular ad Abbotsford in the territory of British Columbia.

The production is of the Lighthouse Pictures in collaboration with Hallmark Channel And Videoland.

The original title is A Timeless Christmas.

A timeless Christmas – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 2

The plot has as its protagonist Charles Whitley, a rich gentleman, handsome and charming engaged to Eliza. We are in 1903 and the story takes place in Cutter Springs in the state of New York. In the vicinity of the Christmas, Charles, buys an antique watch from an auction house that he intends to give to Eliza.

Once back at the villa, he realizes that it is out of order. It almost seems that someone had purposely pulled out a spring to make it stop. We are on a full moon night and Charles he immediately sets to work to fix the ancient and precious clock.

He is able with his ability to repair it. The clock starts running again. Its hands first turn normally and then faster and faster. Until Charles he doesn’t find himself far ahead of the time he lived in.

Now we are still in the same villa, but in the year 2020. The beautiful housekeeper Megan tells the story of Charles. It naturally stops until that famous 18 December 1903 in which Charles mysteriously disappeared.

Final spoiler

Thus begins a subtle game of misunderstandings in which Charles he is mistaken for a double and an actor of incredible talent. Man would like to go back in time to that full moon night in 1903 when he disappeared.

He learns that after that night all his possessions were sold to the highest bidder and that his beloved Eliza, she had married her archenemy in business Moran.

The only way to go back in time is recreate the same conditions as the night he had fixed his watch. Will she be able to go back to the past, or will she stop in the present to experience her new love story?

That’s what viewers will discover in the film’s finale.

A timeless Christmas – the full cast

