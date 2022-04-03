A toast to Stone Cold; the legend fought after 19 years and won

This is when men cry. The first night of Wrestlemania was unforgettable because it marked the Stone Cold Steve Austin’s first official fight after 19 years in retirement, he did supported by 77 thousand 899 fans crazy and in the main event this Saturday defeated Kevin Owens to drink what was probably now his last beer as a fighter.

The most anticipated by thousands of members of the WWE Universe -even above of Sunday’s main fight between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar– It was him stone cold returnWho considered the most popular superstar in historywhich after losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 never tied his boots again. In all this time of absence he was inducted into the Hall of Fame and seemed happy living on his huge ranch, but Kevin Owens woke up the butt smashing machine.

for weeksKO got tired of provoking and insulting The Texas Rattlesnakewho received one of the biggest ovations in WrestleMania history, from their countrymen. As soon as he got to the ring all understoodthis it was not a segment to talkeverything was set for a fight that it took place in the same ring.

under rules of Fight without Disqualification, Stone Cold and Kevin Owens headlined the first night of WrestleMania. As expected, at times he looked a bit “rusty” to the legend, but a couple of good shots memory returned to him bring everyone to their feet at AT&T Stadium.

He endured suplexes on the concrete like in the old days, even he was a victim of his own final key and it was as if they sucked the air out of the stadium. Everyone’s hero He was one second away from losingbut the soul returned to the body to see him endure the punishment.

It couldn’t be any other way than with his famous ‘Stunner’ and beers in hand Steve Austin will finish off his rival, whom even the police escorted to the locker room after all the bullshit he said about Texas. It was like that the prodigal Texan sent everyone home happy to wait for Day 2 of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 38 Results | Day 1

Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Disqualification match.

Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women’s Championship.

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins.

Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin.

The Usos defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Miz and Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

