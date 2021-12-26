A tobacco vaccine could defeat Omicron: tests are already in an advanced stage in Thailand

The last hope against Covid and the Omicron variant it has the consistency of the vaccine and the smell of tobacco. A group of Thai scientists are experimenting with a plant serum that could deal the final blow to the pandemic. He reveals it The messenger, which speaks of late stage tests of vaccines that would be able to block the access to our body even of the South African strain using the processed leaves of the tobacco. The trials would have started in 2020 and could end in the spring of 2022.

The tobacco vaccine in the future of the fight against Covid

A revolutionary drug, more than a vaccine, able to prevent infection by using the properties of tobacco leaves. According to experts, the medical project would make it possible to transform the seed into a vaccine in a month. Asked by Sky News, the professor Suthira Taychakhoonavudh, chief executive of Baiya Phytopharm, the vaccine testing company, explained: “Right now, we are already working on Omicron strains. We have the prototype and we are testing it right now ”.

The tobacco leaves are used as a “host” in order to produce proteins that mimic the behavior of Covid. And again, the leaves they are blended and the protein is extracted. When the resulting vaccine is injected into humans, it stimulates antibodies that our bodies can use to fight the Covid of the future – the possible evolutions and mutations of the virus.

Several studies have reported one low prevalence ofcurrent smoking habit between hospitalized cases of COVID-19. The antibody response after mRNA vaccines appears to be lower in smokers.