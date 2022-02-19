A token skyrockets by 35% after joining Huobi

After reaching its peak of the last few days, the price of the digital currency dipped slightly again to stand at $0.000000003992.

The value of the Baby Doge Coin cryptocurrency soared by 35% this Friday, after the Huobi digital currency exchange platform announced the addition of the token to its services.

At 16:00 UTC, the time when Huobi opened trading on Baby Doge Coin, the price of the cryptocurrency reached 0.000000004163 dollars, resuming the upward movement that has been losing since January, according to data from the Coingecko portal. However, after registering its peak in recent days, the price of the digital currency fell slightly again to stand at $0.000000003992.

With a million followers on its Twitter account, Baby Doge Coin has been gaining popularity since July, when Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote a tweet about the cryptocurrency, interpreted by his subscribers as a message of support.

The cryptocurrency began trading in early June 2021, when investor interest in Dogecoin was declining. In its logo, Baby Doge sports a pet that looks like a Shiba Inu puppy, a dog breed that is the face of the meme on which Dogecoin is based.