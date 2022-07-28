News

A total of 25 Ocean Park properties are certified as an emergency zone due to the impact of coastal erosion

The Municipality of San Juan certified this Thursday as an emergency zone the 25 properties on the coast of Ocean Park, in San Juan, which are being affected by erosion in the area, reported the director of the Office of Emergency Management of the capital. Carlos Acevedo Caballero.

“At 10:00 am, the letter was delivered to the office of the secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER). There are 25 residences that directly overlook the coastline,” explained the municipal official, who had already told El Nuevo Día that the certification would be completed before Monday.

The strong erosion on the coast of Ocean Park has begun to affect the walls of the properties in the area, and even, on Monday night, a concrete wall collapsed in a building between Italia and Cecilia streets. On Tuesday, officials and engineers from the Municipality of San Juan visited some four affected properties with slopes and cracks in the parts adjoining the coast.

With this emergency certification, Ocean Park residents will be able to begin applying for DNER permits to carry out mitigation work within their properties to address the effects of erosion. The DNER will be meeting this week with the neighbors to guide them on the corresponding processes.

