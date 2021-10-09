News

A touch of class in Milan: 5 looks from the fashion week of September 2021

K.ASIA SMUTNIAK
It is difficult to see this reserved actress (42 years old) who prefers to devote herself to sports in her free time at an official meeting. But here she is for the Giorgio Armani show, the highlight of the fashion week.

Even in this long pandemic period, Kasia – Polish naturalized Italian and married to the producer Domenico Procacci – made a film, Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr. and directed by Stephen Gaghan.

In addition to two television micro-series, Devils, last year, and Dominates, where she plays Drusilla, wife of Emperor Augustus, an Italian-British production with a historical background.

Kasia Smutniak

Kasia Smutniak (photo by German Larkin).

Jacket Nice game of contrasts. Long and lean, it has a mannish cut that the velvet makes sensual. Especially when you let it slide open, with your hands tucked into your pockets.
Trousers In a contrasting color, cream white, they have a wide and soft line, well balanced with respect to the jacket. Very casual to emphasize a new approach to femininity.

Vest Double-breasted and worn with bare skin, it has become the indispensable eccentricity of the moment. A masculine tradition that finds a new vivacity declined in the feminine.
Shoes No vertiginous heels, no sandals with a thousand intertwining, no flip flops and bare foot in sight. But simple black lace-ups, of happy ambiguity. All Giorgio Armani.

From left, Miriam Leone, Nicoletta Romanoff, Tina Kunakei and Dina Asher-Smith

From left, Miriam Leone, Nicoletta Romanoff, Tina Kunakei and Dina Asher-Smith (photo Getty Images).

DINA ASHER- SMITH European athlete in 2018, world champion of the 200 meters flat in 2019, this London girl of Jamaican origin (25 years old) is all in micro sequins and tulle.
NICOLETTA ROMANOFF Guest and testimonial of Michael Kors, the unforgettable protagonist (42) of the film Remember me has the all-American elegance of the camel-colored wallet dress.

TINA KUNAKEY Known for being married to Vincent Cassel rather than as a model (24), she was photographed at fashion shows wearing a men’s pinstripe suit, replacing the shirt with the vest (Etro).
MIRIAM LEONE Miss Italy in 2008 and today the protagonist of the expected Diabolik, our Eva Kant (36) is proud in the fringed knit trench coat, with the leather wallet skirt (Tod’s).

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED



