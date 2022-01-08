a tough and promising co-op tactical shooter

Rainbow Six: Extraction, the tactical shooter announced during the Ubisoft conference at E3 2019, is now missing a couple of weeks. Born from a rib of Siege, the title offers intense tactical battles that see a group of three players ( it is also possible to play solo) to face a dark alien threat, determined to overwhelm humanity with a dark tide of protean horrors.

Last June we were able to test the solidity of the supporting columns of intense and challenging gameplay (here you can read our Rainbow Six Extraction trial), and recently we returned to take on the role of the operators of the React initiative during a test session that, between a stealthy raid and a heart-pounding assault, has given the opportunity to test some new aspects of the play dough, such as the game progression system. Also this time we re-emerged from the territory of the Archei with a certain satisfaction in the body, although not all aspects of the proposal have fully convinced us.

Tactical progression

As anticipated, the latest sortie between the jerseys of the alien apocalypse staged by Extraction allowed us to deepen one of the key aspects of the offer, that is the progression mechanics that will mark the players’ ballistic ordeal.

In this regard, Ubisoft’s tactical shooter puts in place two parallel and complementary systems, the first of which defines the general progress and the quantity of content available to users. Experience points accumulated during missions (by killing enemies, performing support actions and completing objectives) in fact, they will help to increase the React level of each player, triggering the unlocking of maps and operators, additional cosmetic items and new gadgets to be exploited in the field. These can be acquired individually by spending the React Tokens earned from level to level, and will contribute to thicken the strategic structure of the gameplay by increasing the range of tools supplied to fellow soldiers. The complete list (at least for the moment) ranges from the classic fragmentation grenades to different types of incapacitating devices, such as stun bombs, smoke bombs or capable of expelling a sticky substance and temporarily blocking the Archaea.

Obviously, there is no shortage of tactical devices such as the classic reconnaissance drone (the same as Siege), bags of ammunition and additional armor, medical kits to recover from a killing and mines that, once activated, will provide us with information on the position of enemies in the vicinity. In keeping with the purely cooperative nature of the experience, it is clear that to maximize our chances of success we will need to coordinate the synergies of the group starting from the selection of the loadout, also choosing the training of operators wisely.

The second progression system is of interest to the specialists who make up the Extraction roster, entirely inherited from Siege: the experience points earned will allow us to improve the distinctive abilities of each of the 18 elite soldiers present in the game (a number destined to grow in time).

Former Spetsnaz Finka, for example, will be able to use his Adrenaline Rush (a skill that heals and empowers the entire team) even if landed, and so on. it can even revive itself on its own, without any intervention from the comrades. As things stand, the progression dynamics developed by Ubisoft Montreal – built on the basis of those of Rainbow Six: Siege – are overall well thought out, although it is still difficult to assess the stability of the systems involved, both as regards the general balance of the proposal, and as regards the long-term involvement of the audience.

It must also be considered that key information is still missing, such as the actual amount and variety of content available at launch, the possible presence of a Battle Pass and the solidity of the additional modes that should mark the post-launch path of Extraction. Among these, the Crisis Events stand out, a limited-time mode that will mark the debut of new thematic content, new operators and enemies to defeat. From week to week, the developers will also enrich the offer with Assignments, modes with special rules designed to add a note of variety to the play routines of the game, for example by eliminating the hud entirely and implementing friendly fire.

Waiting to test these variations on the tactical massacre first hand, during the event organized by Ubisoft we had the opportunity to spend a few hours between the coils of Protocol Maelstrom, the mode that currently represents the backbone of the Rainbow endgame. Six: Extraction.

A taste of the endgame

The structure of Protocol Maelstrom is substantially superimposable to that of a common incursion, but with some important differences. To begin with, the sections to be addressed in sequence are not three but nine, characterized by a generally higher average level of difficulty compared to that of standard missions: not only will the enemies lurking for the map become more and more ferocious, but the time to complete the objectives of each zone will be progressively reduced and the players will be able to count on a number of resources (ammunition, care and so on) progressively smaller.

It must also be considered that the Maelstrom Protocol limits the selection of operators to be impersonated to six: a reduced squad that will be updated every week together with the scenario of the modality and the proposed challenges. For the rest, the activity follows the same rules underlying Extraction gameplay, and therefore to bring home the result it will not be strictly necessary to complete all nine portions of the map, given that the players will still have the possibility to request the extraction at each stage of the path, and thus obtain a score proportionate to the accomplishments. .

Based on the results obtained, users will be able to climb more or less quickly the ranks of a classification system very similar to that of Siege (from Copper to Diamond), and get aesthetic rewards to show off with pride to assert your status in the ranks of the community.

In practice, Protocol Maelstrom proves to be more than consistent with its aspirations from endgame activities, amplifying in a clear and perceptible way the degree of challenge – already considerable – that characterizes the gameplay of Extraction. To survive the threat of the Archaea it is in fact necessary to make the most of the cooperative synergies at the center of the play system, constantly communicating with peers to establish effective choral strategies, and doing everything possible to minimize the waste of resources. While stealth is basically an important factor for success in Extraction, hand in hand with a good knowledge of the battlefield and tools provided to specialists, in Protocol Maestrom, stealth is often the only way to escape battle supremacy. of the aliens, especially considering how easy it is to unleash a massive assault, often led by a mob of elite Archaes who are decidedly hard to take down. While the experience modeled by Ubisoft is able to offer significant doses of satisfaction to the most savvy players, gameplay balance sometimes shows significant fluctuations, with the complicity of an artificial intelligence not yet perfectly calibrated, which generates some dissonance in the overall level of challenge.

We then found some problems in the management of the hitboxes, especially with some categories of enemies (first of all the muddy Sludge) that seem to not correctly register the hits suffered, with potentially dire consequences on the fate of the team. Speaking of the rich bestiary that populates the containment areas of Extraction, compared to the last test we recorded some more stylistic flickers in the characterization of the Archas.

Although the design of the lower subspecies continues to seem somewhat generic and uniform to us, the new build has allowed us to spot much more inspired and intriguing creatures, such as the ignoble Lurker – who can make himself and nearby abominations invisible – or the fearsome. Tormentor, able to immerse himself in Archeloma (the black slime that covers the contaminated areas) to get away from the operators and return to target them from a distance.

Particularly interesting – as well as infamous – is the Protean, a type of Primal who can take on the features, appropriately distorted, of one of the specialists and replicate his fighting skills.

The scenarios of the apocalypse

During the digital event organized by Ubisoft we also had the opportunity to visit several new locations set in the haunted ruins of New York and San Francisco, two of the four composite maps that should make up the Extraction launch package.

In both cases we really appreciated the care taken by the team in creating the scenarios, rich in details and well characterized, as well as able to support very well the sense of tension triggered by the gameplay with the contribution of an excellent sound sector. Although the quality of the environments is not entirely uniform, the level design continues to seem to us one of the most promising aspects of Ubisoft Montreal’s proposal, both in purely structural terms and as regards the aesthetic rendering of the title. The structure of the various sub-maps is in fact designed to offer good situational diversity and to accord with the tactical character of the gameplay, enhancing the range of approach possibilities granted to users both in terms of loadout and planning.

However, we feel obliged to reiterate that, however effective, the technical sector of Rainbow Six: Extraction clearly highlights the derivative nature of the production, born from a rib of Siege and therefore rooted in the last generation. Compared to the last encounter with the game we noticed some improvements on the effects front – which remains one of the most convincing aspects of the whole – while the polygonal modeling, the animations and the shading continue to show some significant declines.

Although functional, even the interface is sometimes a little overabundant and confusing, but in this case we are talking about stumbling blocks of relative value. Ultimately, in short, the hours spent in the company of the new build of Extraction allowed us to test once again the potential of a multifaceted, merciless and compelling offer, strengthened by the experience gained by the team with the hugely popular Rainbow Six: Siege.

As things stand, however, doubts remain about the actual appeal of the title in the context of a market increasingly crowded with valuable multiplayer productions, including those from the independent panorama (in this regard, have you read our test of the brutal shooter GFTO? ). The inclusion on day one in the Xbox Game Pass catalog certainly represents a good incentive to try Ubisoft’s proposal firsthand, but this is not necessarily enough to make the game a success.

For our part, we can confirm that Rainbow Six: Extraction seems to have all the credentials to give players hours and hours of “hardcore” fun, and we hope that the final version will get rid of the technical and playful uncertainties encountered during the hands- on foreplay.