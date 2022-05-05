A Tour for the Pan-Quebec High School Show

After a virtual edition last year, the Rendez-vous panquébécois (RVPQ) of Secondaire en spectacle, the biggest cultural event for young people in high school, will be back in person and its tour will arrive in downtown L’Assomption. next May 14.

Thus, from May 13 to June 4, 2022, six major free outdoor shows will take place. This will be an opportunity for young artists from the province to reconnect with the general public and offer a unique and festive experience to participants.

The event will take place on a mobile outdoor stage that will crisscross Quebec, meeting the winners from all over Quebec aboard the Mixbus Studio, a completely fabulous bus converted into a mobile stage.

A stop at L’Assomption

The second stop of the Tour will therefore be in downtown L’Assomption on May 14, presenting the shows of the winners of the regional finals of the regions of Lanaudière, Laurentides, Mauricie, Estrie, and l’Outaouais, which spectators can attend for free.

Some professional artists including rapper, Vendou, singer-songwriter and performer, Simon Kearney, and dancer and choreographer, Alex Francoeur, having worked with the greatest, including Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo, Tiesto and Sofia Carson, will come and share the stage with the young artists during a show that will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Open the horizons of young people thanks to renowned artists and training

In addition to the shows, the RVPQ is also an opportunity for young people to discover or crystallize passions through a range of training related to the performing arts and culture.

In addition to allowing high school students from all over Quebec to socialize, the event offers tailor-made training to young animators, technicians, organizers, journalists and free participants from the Secondaire en spectacle program.

“JI am relieved and happy to finally be able, once again, to allow young people to interact with professional artists. They will be able, among other things, to participate in training sessions with the rapper Vendou, the dancer and choreographer, Alex Francoeur, and the comedian and animator, Kevin Raphaël. said Louis-Philippe Lemay, general manager of the RVPQ.

A very special edition

” We had to be very creative to come up with a concept that would work, regardless of the health context. “, confided Louis-Philippe Lemay.

” We are proud to have found a formula allowing young people to reconnect with the public and, at the same time, meet professional artists. We know the positive impact that these initiatives have on academic success and on their artistic development. “, he continued.

” The RVPQ on tour promises to be legendary, commensurate with the efforts and talent of the young participants and their speakers. Nearly 240 schools continue to respond after two years of the pandemic, i.e. almost all of a regular edition of Secondaire en spectacle. 240 scenes where young people can have fun, be valued and motivated. It’s a feat that deserves a whole party! “, explained Hélène Martin, general manager of the Secondaire en spectacle corporation.

For more than 25 years

Remember that the Secondary in show make a whole scene to develop the self-esteem of young people, to support academic motivation and to promote French culture in our schools, for more than 25 years now.

Present in the four corners of Quebec, it allows thousands of young people each year to become familiar with the performing arts, whether through performances, animation, stage technique, journalism and the Organizers component which offers a first contact with event management.

It should be noted that the realization of the RVPQ is made possible thanks to its partners, namely the Government of Quebec, Long & McQuade, La Fabrique culturelle – Télé-Québec, Sports Laval, Collège Letendre, Mixbus Studio, the Network of Regional Units of leisure and sport of Quebec, the Federation of School Service Centers of Quebec, the Federation of Private Educational Institutions, the FICG, the Camp chanson de Petite-Vallée, as well as the city of Laval.

But also the Collège de L’Assomption, the City of L’Assomption, the Centropolis Laval, the Cégep de Thetford, the City of Thetford Mines, the City of Drummondville, the City of Matane, the Matane secondary school and the City of Amos.

We also salute the valuable involvement of socio-cultural stakeholders, teachers, directors, regional coordinators and volunteers who have been the source of new friendships and memorable experiences since 1994.