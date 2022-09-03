A track in Turkey for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Media365 editorial staff, published on Saturday September 03, 2022 at 10:10 a.m.

After seeing the doors of the main European championships closed, Cristiano Ronaldo could perhaps continue his career in Turkey.

While the summer transfer window ended Thursday evening in England as well as in other major European countries, player movements are still ongoing in Turkey for an additional week. This is what could also allow Mauro Icardi to join Fenerbahçe.

An agreement has already been reached with Cristiano Ronaldo

This same Istanbul club would also consider a crazy bet. That of recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the media Ajanspor,the president of Fener, Ali Koc, is currently working hard to try to attract the fivefold Ballon d’Or on the banks of the Bosphorus. And his Portuguese coach, Jorge Jesus, would have a great influence on the file. The latter would have even already made a phone call to his compatriot.

The same source claims that the Turkish giants have already reached an agreement in principle with CR7. And that there would only be minor details to settle for this transfer to materialize.

As a reminder, Ronaldo lost his starting spot at the Red Devils under the management of Erik Ten Hag. Thursday evening, during the opposition against Leicester, it was the 3rd time in a row that he started the match on the bench.