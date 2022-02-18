A traffic jam of food delivery robots forms on a US campus. (PHOTO)

The presence of an improperly parked electric scooter was the cause of the incident.

An improperly parked electric scooter caused a jam of food delivery robots from the Starship Technologies company on a campus of the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), in the US, as can be seen in a photograph published on Twitter on Tuesday. .



“Difficult situation on campus. Jam of automated food delivery robots, apparently all trapped behind an abandoned scooter,” reads the message from Sean Hecht, environmental lawyer and teacher at said educational center, which accompanies the image.

Likewise, the man explained that he saw two students who cleared the road when they felt sorry for the stuck machines. “This is our future, I guess,” he laments himself.

Difficult situation on campus. Traffic jam of automated food delivery robots, apparently all stuck behind a carelessly discarded scooter. I just observed a couple of students clearing a path out of pity for the robots. This is our future, I guess pic.twitter.com/4VjjaRAaBk — Sean Hecht (@seanhecht) February 15, 2022

In January of last year, autonomous robots began delivering food at UCLA. Starship, which delivers orders from campus pizza and burger joints for $1.99, also offers service at other US universities.

When a user places an order, You can follow -in real time- The ubication of the robot via an app. When the device arrives at its destination, the customer uses the ‘app’ to unlock the compartment where their food is stored.

Last month the US company Nuro presented its new third-generation electric delivery vehicle with autonomous driving, in collaboration with the local subsidiary of the Chinese multinational BYD. The device has been designed to support almost 226 kilograms, which is equivalent to about 24 bags of food. It also allows more deliveries thanks to a higher maximum speed of 72 kilometers per hour.

Did you find it interesting? Leave your opinion in the comments!