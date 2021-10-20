News

‘A tragedy, he was like a brother’

Posted on
A terrible tragedy has struck Robert Downey Jr. in the last hours: the ex-Iron Man, who currently seems to be engaged in a new project after the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has in fact confirmed through social media the news of the death of his historic assistant Jimmy Rich.

Rich, according to what we read in the posts published by Downey Jr. on Facebook and Instagram, is died in a car accident: the words spent by the actor to remember him certainly give an idea of ​​how strong the bond was between the two.

This is not news. This is a terrible tragedy. Jimmy Rich was involved in a fatal car accident yesterday, around 8pm. He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our children and a man loved by anyone knew him. Our thoughts go out to his relatives, his friends, his colleagues and all the fans who knew him as the man who has supported me in every step of my career, my recovery and my life. My condolences to his wonderful family, his life will continue to represent hope and redemption. May she rest in peace“was the touching message from Downey Jr.

A news that came like a bolt from the blue, a few weeks after the 56th birthday of Robert Downey Jr. In the next few hours, we are sure, even the colleagues of the ex-Tony Stark they will want to dedicate a few words to the memory of Jimmy Rich.

