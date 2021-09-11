a trailer features free DLCs featuring Stranger Things and Rambo

Through a recently released trailer, Ubisoft presented the new post launch content of Far Cry 6, which include free DLC with crossover missions with Rambo, Stranger Things. In addition, along with these new content, also comes Danny Trejo, the famous actor of Mexican origin, who joins the cast in the role of himself.

After the recent gameplay video on next-gen, the game features what are the first free DLCs available to everyone, which will be released shortly after the release of the title, set for next 7 October. The first, which appears to be a story created specifically for the game, sees the arrival of actor Danny Trejo, along with his trusty machete, to be able to bring tacos and chaos to the people of Yara.

The second content stars a superfan of Rambo, who will face the yarano army in a context similar to that of the saga with Sylvester Stallone. The DLC, as it also appears on the video, is inspired by Rambo 2: Revenge, the second installment of the film series, released in 1985.

Last, but not least, crossover episode sees the arrival of the world of Stranger Things, in what appears to be a setting that unites Ubisoft with Netflix. Your faithful friend Chorizo, the revolutionary dachshund, has disappeared and it’s up to you to find him, unraveling what is a very special world full of pitfalls.

Deliver tacos across Yara with Danny Trejo, fight the military with an impostor Rambo, and rescue Chorizo ​​from the upside down with the Stranger Things crossover. Become the villain in 3 new DLC episodes and a new roguelite game mode with the Season Pass, available late 2021. – Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) September 10, 2021

The trailer then continues with a roundup of daily missions and weekly insurrections, even these free for all users, so as to greatly expand the already huge contents of this game. Furthermore, as already confirmed some time ago, the season pass contains the villains of the 3 previous chapters, along with Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

All content presented they are playable in both single play and co-op mode, so you can involve a friend in a particularly difficult mission or to have fun together in the streets of Yara. The trailer with the free DLCs of Far Cry 6 does nothing but increase the anticipation for the game, whose release is scheduled for next 7 October.