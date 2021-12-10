A transaction on Ethereum consumes as much as driving 4km in a Tesla Model 3, a study reveals

According to the unpublished report shared by Cointelegraph Research on the most energy efficient blockchains for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the Ethereum network is currently using more energy than Costa Rica consumes in a full year. A single transaction on Ethereum uses around 30 kilowatt-hours, enough to power a home in the United States for one day; 100 transactions on Ethereum is equivalent to driving approximately 390 kilometers in a Tesla Model 3. However, the future transition of Ethereum to Eth2 will positively change all of that.

A transaction on Tezos, on the other hand, requires only 0.0016 kWh, which is less than the energy needed to charge an Apple tablet for 10 minutes; 100 transactions on Tezos is equivalent to driving 10km in a Tesla Model 3. The power consumption of the entire Tezos network is roughly equivalent to the consumption of two households in the United States throughout the year. The question remains: how will competing blockchains in the market, such as Tezos, Polkadot, and Solana, fit once Ethereum switches to Eth2?

The energy consumption of blockchains has been the subject of intense debate. While NFTs are present on several blockchains, the new research report only compares energy consumption across two networks. Energy consumption is directly linked to the consensus mechanism: Ethereum uses a Proof-of-Work (PoW) system, while Tezos is taken as an example of Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

The results highlight that the Ethereum blockchain is significantly more energy-intensive than an alternative PoS chain such as Tezos. In 2021, transactions on Tezos were more than 35,000 times more energy efficient than those on Ethereum.

When addressing the issue of energy consumption, one must first distinguish transaction costs and network maintenance costs. Of course, a PoW system like Ethereum will be more energy intensive than a PoS blockchain like Tezos.

The PoW vs. PoS

A PoW blockchain network depends on a large number of individual miners contributing the hash power fed into the network to make it secure. The energy consumption of Ethereum is therefore not directly related to the number of transactions. Each transaction contributes only marginally to the total energy consumed.

However, when comparing the power consumption between blockchains, it must be scaled by considering the actual usage parameter. Therefore, the total power consumption is divided by the number of transactions a network performs in one day. For Ethereum, the total power consumption is the product of the average daily hash rate and an estimate of the hardware efficiency. Finally, the results are annualized for comparability.

For Tezos, a slightly different strategy was followed, as the power consumption in a PoS network does not depend on the hash rate. The calculation is reduced to the total energy consumption for each day and multiplied by the number of active delegates, i.e. the number of active bakers by the daily energy consumption of each individual baker.

The results confirm the huge difference between PoW and PoS blockchains. It is possible to estimate that in August 2021, creating an NFT on Tezos was roughly equivalent to using a hair dryer for two seconds, while creating an NFT on Ethereum was equivalent to using it for more than 20 hours.

Ethereum 2.0 is upon us

For now, the Ethereum blockchain is not as energy efficient as the PoS alternatives, leaving out potential security concerns when comparing the PoW and PoS blockchains. Hence, minting an NFT on Ethereum appears to be less environmentally friendly than lower energy-consuming alternatives. However, the move of Ethereum towards a PoS algorithm will probably lead to a substantial decrease in consumption.

