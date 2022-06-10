A treasure! ElCielo, by Paisa chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, won another Michelin star

After the news known a month ago, that for the second consecutive year the chef from Antioquia Juan Manuel Barrientos and his restaurant ElCielo, located in Washington DC, United States, received a star from the prestigious Michelin Guide, chef paisa has just received another big surprise. Now achieves the Michelin star for ElCielo de Miami, which was the first restaurant that the chef opened outside the country. The restaurant was part of a select list of 15 establishments in the state of Florida (USA), which were deserving of the international award.

In addition to the offices in Washignton and Miami, it has a couple more offices, one in Medellín and another in Bogotá. “A month ago we received a Michelin Star for the second consecutive year in Washington DC and today we received our first Michelin Star in Miami, with this second Star we not only celebrate Miami and Washington, but also we confirm our consistency and excellence in the ElCielo family”, highlighted Barrientos after knowing the recognition.

From Medellin At 35 years of age, Barrientos had also been recognized as the youngest chef to be included in the selection of the 50 best in Latin Americawhich makes the “50Best Latin America” ​​list, during the years 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2021. ElCielo opened in Medellin in 2007 inspired by Colombian cuisine using his creativity, cutting-edge cooking techniques and basic knowledge in “neuroscience”, to create a unique offer with tasting menus that arouse emotions.