a treasure to invest for the summer market

ROME – The last few attempts for get to Xhaka immediately , but if this were not the case, Tiago Pinto and Mourinho will certainly be able to look optimistically at the summer market. The Giallorossi general manager would like to be able to bring the Swiss to the capital immediately, but everything will depend on the sale of Diawara who will return to the capital today to take stock of the situation on the future.

But surely in June the long-awaited director will arrive, and Rome will be able to count on a real treasure proceeds from the outright disposals of those players currently on loan and who will be redeemed. As Pau Lopez And Under on which the obligation has already started for Marseille, which will have to pay into the Giallorossi coffers 20.4 million of Euro. France makes Roma rich, because they always play in Ligue One too Justin Kluivert spent last summer at Nice with the loan formula with the right of redemption set at 15 million which will become mandatory when the club qualifies for European competitions and the player – the owner of the team – will have played at least 50% of the seasonal matches with a playing time of at least 45 minutes per game.

From France to England, where Robin Olsen in this transfer window he went on loan from Sheffield United to Aston Villa which has a redemption right on three million euros. The same amount that Milan will most likely pay to buy outright Alexander Florenzithus relieving Roma from a salary of five million gross until 2023. If not now, in the summer Roma will also want to sell outright Amadou Diawara: total value from eight millions euros to be recovered immediately to add them to the treasury of the disposals. Then Rome will also be able to count on 30% of the future resale of Frattesi on its summer sale: more could therefore arrive 6-7 million. But not only: Villar was loaned to Getafe but it is unlikely that he will return to the base and Roma hopes to obtain on him 8-10 millionmore or less the same amount required for a sale of Carles Perez. Excluding the two Spaniards, Roma will have beyond 50 million euros of proceeds from the sales, without considering the savings on the salaries of these players and the two redundancies Fazio And Santon.

To these 50 million, which can also become 65-70 million with the disposals of Villar and Perez, those that i Friedkin they are ready to pay for increase the budget and focus on top purchases to strengthen Mourinho’s squad. A midfielder, a central defender, an experienced goalkeeper (low cost) and in the event of the sale of Shomurodov or the loan of Felix also a striker. In short, if the director does not arrive now, surely Roma will be able to look to the summer market with great optimism.