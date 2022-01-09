A tree called Leonardo DiCaprio, the dedication of scientists to the activist actor

The first tree discovered in 2022 is dedicated to the actor Leonardo DiCaprio who worked hard to avoid deforestation of the forest in which it is located.

It is called Uvariopsis dicaprio, it is the first tree named and discovered in 2022 and is dedicated to the actor Leonardo DiCaprio. It was the choice of a team of researchers made up of elements from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Université de Yaoundé, Herbier National du Cameroon and Université de Montpellier. All together they presented this new tree that they decided to dedicate to the commitment of the actor and activist of “Don’t Look Up”.

The characteristics of the new tree

L’Uvariopsis dicaprio is conquering pages and pages of newspapers around the world, thanks to the dedication to the activist actor. It is a tropical tree of the ylang-ylang family, it is 4 meters high and consists of clusters of large, shiny, bright yellow-green flowers that arise directly on the trunk. It is found in the Ebo Forest, Cameroon. The lead author of the study is called Lorna MacKinnon.

Because it was dedicated to Leonardo DiCaprio

Scientists wanted to name the new tree in honor of Leonardo DiCaprio because the actor carried out, mainly through social media campaigns, an intense lobbying work that allowed to revoke a logging concession for the Ebo forest in February 2020. The Government of Cameroon, despite the efforts of the actor and many activists, had signed the decree that gave the green light to deforestation. After much media pressure, however, the president of Cameroon, Paul Biva, revoked the concessions. There is incredible wildlife in the Ebo forest. There is also a unique population of chimpanzees that use twigs to fish for termites and stones to open nuts. Unfortunately, however, the newly discovered tree is already in danger of extinction because the forest habitat in which it is found remains unprotected. The threat of deforestation remains.