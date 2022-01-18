A tree dedicated to Leonardo DiCaprio among the new species of 2022

A new botanical species now bears the name of Leonardo Dicaprio. It is theUvariopsis dicaprio, a tree of the Annonaceae family (ylang-ylang) that scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens (RBG Kew) with the Université de Yaoundé, Herbier National du Cameroon and the Université de Montpellier, describe in the study published in the journal PeerJ as a native plant of Cameroon. Precisely in Africa, the actor and environmental activist – protagonist of the controversial film “Don’t Look Up” – fought against deforestation that threatens – in addition to gorillas, chimpanzees and elephants – also species considered at risk of extinction such as this, so far identified only in the Ebo forest, a hot spot of great importance for biodiversity.

The anti-forestation campaign paid off in February 2020, when Cameroon President Paul Biya signed the revocation of the concession for the clearing wanted by the lobbies interested in plantations and mining. “We very much appreciated the support Leo gave us in the campaign to protect Ebo, so it seemed appropriate to honor him in this way, naming a species unique only in this forest,” he explained. Martin Cheek, one of the team scholars who counted only 50 extant individuals in the rainforest Uvariopsis dicaprio.

The tropical tree with yellow flowers on the trunk, which grows to a height of 4 meters and now bears the name of the Hollywood star, is among the 205 species discovered in 2021 by British botanists and their colleagues around the world. , however, many of which have already disappeared. As happened for three of the 16 species of orchids of Madagascar newly discovered but already extinct due to deforestation, fires and droughts, or the Cape primrose discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, at risk for the habitat reduced by the advance of the mines of copper. There are about 2,000 ‘new’ species cataloged by scientists each year, said Martin Cheek al Guardian, which is exciting but also worrying, – he underlines – if we consider that the urgency today is above all that of protecting nature which continues to reserve surprises for us.