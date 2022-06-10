A tree falls on the home of the Hispanic Rodriguez Verdugo family while they were preparing dinner | Univision 34 Atlanta WUVG

“The first thing we have to do is make sure there is no further damage from that initial damage. For example, if a tree falls on the house and there is a hole in the roof, make sure to put at least one tarp on it and thus avoid further damage. Many of these damages do not occur at that time, but a week later it rains and if there is no protection, the insurance company can say that it will no longer cover those damages,” Colón said.