A tree falls on the home of the Hispanic Rodriguez Verdugo family while they were preparing dinner | Univision 34 Atlanta WUVG
Atlanta Georgia. – The storms recorded in some locations in Metro Atlanta generated strong winds and rain. For a Hispanic family, that caused a tree to fall on their house, an incident that left five people injured.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 pm Wednesday at a home in the 2700 block of Grand Ave. SW in South Atlanta.
The injured were identified as Maggi Rodríguez, 39, her 45-year-old husband and their three children, ages 21, 17 and 13. All had minor injuries and are recovering at the hospital.
executioner said to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the family was preparing dinner when the tree fell.
Images taken by Jensser Morales, from Univision 34 Atlanta, they realize the affectation left by the tree in the house.
What to do if a tree falls on your house?
Cristian Colón, a home insurance expert, spoke with Michelle Benítez in January about the first steps to take if a tree falls on your property.
“The first thing we have to do is make sure there is no further damage from that initial damage. For example, if a tree falls on the house and there is a hole in the roof, make sure to put at least one tarp on it and thus avoid further damage. Many of these damages do not occur at that time, but a week later it rains and if there is no protection, the insurance company can say that it will no longer cover those damages,” Colón said.
- Call 911
- Detect if there is damage to the property
- Cover the affected area
- Remove all dangerous objects from the place.
Colón recommended taking out an HO3 insurance policy, which includes falling objects (such as trees), water damage, fire and vandalism.
