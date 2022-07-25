Entertainment

A trend is emerging for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United fans can take a deep breath. Absent from the Red Devils group since the resumption, Cristiano Ronaldo made his return on Monday in the north-west of England as mentioned this afternoon.

Announced all over Europe and intensely on the side of Atletico Madrid in recent days, the Portuguese striker returns with the aim of discussing his future with Erik ten Hag in the coming days, the two men not having never encountered before.

According to the well-informed David Ornstein of The Athletic newspaper, it is increasingly likely that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at United, but the situation is still unclear.

Where will the fivefold Ballon play from next season? Manchester United or another club? The answer should be known in the coming days.

