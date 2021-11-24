a trial could expose Satoshi Nakamoto

A family quarrel, which has now turned into a fierce one process, could unmask the most mysterious and perhaps richest man in the world. We are talking about the one who created the queen of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. There are already those who claim the identity of the genius who thought and created this crypto. Let’s find out all the details of the story which, after all, looks like a soap opera in all respects.

Bitcoin: a trial in Florida could reveal the identity of the creator of the crypto

It is in Florida which is taking place there dispute of the century among the family of the poor deceased David Kleiman and the businessman and former partner Craig Wright. Apparently nothing strange if we had to describe the lawsuit with which Kleiman’s family would claim to the business partner to share the earnings with them. Except that the latter, namely Wright, could be the one who invented and created Bitcoin.

Several times the man has claimed to be the father of the queen of cryptocurrencies, but this statement has always been followed by the denial of the community of Bitcoin. On the contrary, if what the man says were true, we would be talking, nothing a little bit less than, of Satoshi Nakamoto.

There is no way of appeasing the fury of Kleiman’s family who, as they have repeatedly stated, will do everything to unmask there true identity of Wright and show that the two not only invented Bitcoin, but they were partner in business. This would mean securing a sum in money mind-boggling to share in the family. Nonetheless, the accused’s lawyers argue that their client never had anything to do with the Kleiman. Confirming this is also the declaration, which sounds like certainty, from the lawyer Andres Rivero: “We believe the court will be able to to verify that there is nothing to attest to a partnership“.

We await the development of this legal affair with the awareness that, in one way or another, so much attention is paid to crypto will bring the quotation from Bitcoin.