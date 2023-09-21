A tribute from La Nación/National Congress to someone who was a model legislator

On September 26 and 27, at the Paseo La Galleria Event Center, the first Latin American Congress on Sustainable and Inclusive Banking will be held, bringing together more than 40 exhibitors who will provide their experience on how to ensure a sustainable future for banking. Take into account financial inclusion and education, climate change and environmental risks.

The Association of Banks of Paraguay (ASOBAN) and the Latin American Federation of Banks (FELBAN) promote this event that will include 5 conferences, 12 panels and more than 40 exhibitors that will discuss climate finance, sustainability, innovation and governance for the transition to digital. Will address. Gender equality and diversity.

One of the main themes of the congress will be the focus on “How to move from traditional banking models to sustainable banking models in line with environmental, social and governance norms” The conference will be led by Marcela Ponce, Leader of Upstream Services and Sustainable Consulting. The financial sector in Latin America and the Caribbean from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Among the panels, a panel on “Sustainable financing instruments through capital markets—bonds and thematic loans” is prominent, with experts from IDB Invest, Banco de Bogotá and Standard & Poor’s (S&P).

The organization states that thematic bonds and loans are instruments that enable the region to adapt its conditions, policies and procedures to the specificities of the different financed activities linked to challenges or opportunities in the sustainability context.

Achieving a world without carbon emissions is also a challenge analyzed at the Sustainable Banking Congress. In this special area, we want to understand the scope and challenges of the United Nations program that has managed to connect banks on all continents. These institutions represent 40% of the world’s assets and aim to invest in a net-zero carbon emissions portfolio by 2050.

In this regard, mechanisms of accountability and intermediate goals are sought that allow progress in them. To illustrate the scope of the above challenges, Paula Pirao, UNEFI’s associate regional coordinator for Latin America and the Caribbean, Net Banking Alliance, will provide her experience. Beltrán Macchi, head of Asoban, elaborated on the Paraguayan context, which will include experts from abroad, saying that today financial inclusion in the country is understood as access to accounts and means of payment, credit and insurance.

“In Paraguay, the focus is on financial inclusion through access to payment methods and, thanks to technology, SIPAP and – more recently – SPI appear with a very significant penetration of these services,” he says. Are.