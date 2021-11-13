A “trick” made it possible to find a black hole outside our galaxy

Black holes are difficult to identify if they are not actively devouring material, which most stellar-mass black holes do not, emit no radiation that we can detect. Therefore, we have to resort to other means to detect them, such as looking for stars that appear to be in a binary orbit with… nothing.

Now, for the first time, astronomers have been able to locate a black hole outside the Milky Way galaxy using this method. From the motions of an orbiting star, they identified a relatively small black hole in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way at a distance of about 160,000 light years.

The black hole, called NGC 1850 BH1, was found in NGC 1850, a cluster of thousands of stars. The detection suggests that this method may actually prove to be the key to finding black holes in densely populated clusters of stars, in the Milky Way and beyond. Most of the black holes that we have detected outside the Milky Way have been identified thanks to the radiation emitted when they are active.

Photo: depositphotos

Astronomers have estimated that there could be 100 million stellar-mass black holes in the Milky Way alone. However, the way objects around black holes behave can be a telltale sign of their presence. Although they may be physically small and dark (a black hole 11 times the mass of the Sun would have an event horizon only 65 kilometers across), they still exert a gravitational influence on the space around them.

But there is another reason why the discovery is so fascinating. The star cluster NGC 1850 is very young, cosmically speaking – only 100 million years old. NGC 1850 BH1 represents the potential to find even more younger black holes, which in turn could help us understand how these objects form and evolve.

Finding black holes in young star clusters could help us understand the evolutionary stages between a massive star and a neutron star or black hole, and the population statistics for black holes in star clusters. Since star clusters are where astronomers think collisions of black holes and neutron stars are most likely, this also has implications for the field of gravitational wave astronomy itself.