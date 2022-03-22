a trio of gold arrives at Movistar Plus + on April 28

The First Ladythe series produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television and starring Viola Davis, michelle pfeiffer and Gillian Andersonwill arrive at Movistar Plus+ next April 28.

In the West Wing of government, many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made behind the scenes by charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political life of eleanor roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama, as well as those of their respective families, tracing their own path to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them in their great moments beyond the White House. The stories of three unique and enigmatic women who intertwine in an intimate and organic way, almost as if the walls of the White House could speak.

This new anthology drama stars the Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davis (the mother of blues, widows, How to defend a murderer), such as former first lady Michelle Obama, Oscar and Emmy nominee michelle pfeiffer (french exit, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) as Betty Ford, and the Emmy and Screen Actors Guild winner Gillian Anderson (The crown, X Files) as Eleanor Roosevelt. The Oscar winners Susanne Bier and Cathy Schulman They are executive producers. Susanne BierIn addition, he directs the first season.

The First Lady also stars: Kiefer Sutherland (24) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Aaron Eckhart (wander) as President Gerald Ford; Dakota Fanning (the alienist) as Susan Elizabeth Ford; regina-taylor (I’ll Fly Away) as Michelle Robinson Obama; lily rabe (American Horror Story) as Lorraine “Hick” Hickok, and Jayme Lawson (batman) as the young Michelle Obama. Other guest stars are OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as President Barack Obama; Judy Greer (Kidding) as Nancy Howe; Ellen Burstin (Alicia doesn’t live here anymore.) as Sara Delano Roosevelt; Jackie Earle Haley (Secret Games) as Louis McHenry Howe; Maria Dizzia (Orange Is The New Black) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, and kate mulgrew (The man who came from the stars) as Susan Sher.

The series, created by Aaron Cooley and with 10 episodes in this first season, it will premiere on Movistar Plus+ next April 28.