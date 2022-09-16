A trio of new images from ‘Halloween: The End’

The next October 14 will arrive on our screensthe title with which the confrontation between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode will end after 45 years.

Today Total Film magazine has published a trio of new images from the film directed by David Gordon Green and in which Andi Matichak, Nick Castle, James Jude Courtney, Nick Lawrence and Kyle Richards will also appear.

The iconic Jamie Lee Curtis plays Laurie Strode for the last time, the absolute protagonist of the horror genre and the role that catapulted her to fame. The actress has brought the horror heroine to life for more than four decades, becoming one of her longest-living film characters. When the franchise returned to screens in 2018, Halloween broke all box office records, becoming the highest-grossing installment in the saga, as well as being the highest-grossing horror film starring a woman at the end of 2018. week of its premiere.

Four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie lives with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is about to finish writing her memoir. No one has seen Michael Myers since. Laurie, after allowing Myers’s specter to control his reality for decades, has finally decided to leave fear and rage behind and dedicate himself to living. But when Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell, The Hardy Boys and A Place to Dream series) is accused of killing the boy he cared for, a cascade of violence is unleashed that will force Laurie to confront once and for all an evil that can’t control.