A tropical disturbance would bring an increase in showers and thunderstorms to the region this weekend

A tropical wave that is in the center of the Atlantic Ocean and that has a medium probability of cyclonic development could approach the region this weekend with a large load of moisture that would cause downpours and thunderstorms between Friday and Sunday, according to the main models. meteorological

In his outlook report on conditions in the tropics, issued at 2:00 p.m. National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) maintained the same estimate in probability of development that it reported this morning. The agency gave this tropical disturbance (a system that appears to have organization, but lacks a defined center) a 30% chance of development in the next 48 hours (two days) and 40% in five days.

The tropical wave was already identified as the research area Invest 96Ldue to the atmospheric conditions it is generating and given the opportunity it would have to become a cyclone.

The NHC specified that the axis of this wave is located 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

“Although environmental conditions are marginally conducive (for a cyclone to form) some gradual development of this system is possible over the next few days. This system could develop into a tropical depression as the system moves west and west-northeast over the tropical Atlantic,” the NHC said in its report.

At the moment, the global models Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European Union (ECMWF) do not have a consensus on intensity, cyclogenesis (moment when a tropical wave generates a defined center of circulation and becomes a cyclone) nor on the trajectory.

Although atmospheric conditions around this system are relatively conducive to possible development, there is a surrounding dry air mass as well as shearing winds that could prevent the tropical wave from achieving rapid and effective development.

In fact, the zone of possible cyclonic development for this system, according to the NHC, extends towards the Caribbean and exceeds the archipelago of Puerto Rico, so the system could develop before reaching the region or after passing through the area.

The image below does not represent an official track, but rather a projection of where the tropical wave could lead to cyclonic development.

For such reasons, the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan preliminarily forecasts an increase in the day of showers and thunderstorms for this weekend and not so much an event of strong winds.

Even the meteorologist Rosalina Vazquezwho works at the SNM, anticipated that the rain would begin as early as Thursday, since a weak tropical wave will approach before the strong event, which is projected for late Friday to Saturday.

“Regardless of whether or not it develops, we expect shower activity to increase over the weekend. We would be talking about two separate tropical waves. Between Thursday and Friday, we would be receiving a weak wave that could increase the frequency of downpours and then from Friday to the rest of the weekend we expect rains from that system that is being monitored”, pointed out the expert to The new day.

“We don’t know if it’s going to develop or not, but either way we do expect rain, although we can’t talk about how much yet,” he added.

Vázquez warned that the danger with the rain that the disturbance brings is that it could cause both urban and flash floods, as well as landslides, because most of the soil on the island is already saturated.

At the same time, he urged the population to follow only the official sources of information and not any portal or page on social networks that does not offer an accurate meteorological analysis given the uncertainty in the forecast.

“We are at the peak of the season, and people must have their preparations up to date, a matter of not taking us by surprise and keeping an eye on our social networks and the National Hurricane Center, which is the official source”he pointed out.

If any cyclonic development materializes, the tropical wave would become the sixth cyclone of the season and would be named Fiona.