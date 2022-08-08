A tropical wave brings downpours, thunderstorms and floods to Puerto Rico

The passage of a tropical wave through the region this Sunday will bring isolated thunderstorms, rains and floods for some sectors, as well as the deterioration of maritime conditions, according to the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan.

Although the strongest activity of this tropical wave will remain in the waters south of Puerto Rico, the weather agency anticipated excessive rain and minor flooding in eastern urban areas. Other sectors could experience water accumulation on roads and “poor drainage areas”.

According to the precipitation probability map in 24 hours -until 6:00 pm today-, the greatest impact of rain will be concentrated in the extreme east and west of the island. Vieques has 60%. The South and Southwest have the lowest percentage (30%).

But rain activity won’t stop heat indices from hovering above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (°F). According to the SNM forecast, the sensation of heat will be between 102 and 107 °F in the north-central zone of and isolated areas from the rest of the coastal municipalities.

The heat hazard map shows that the coastal area of ​​the towns between Arecibo and Toa Baja will experience the highest heat indexes of the day, which could be between 108 and 111 °F, which represents a moderate level of threat.

Heat threat map for Sunday, August 7, 2022. (National Weather Service) (Supplied)

As for the maritime conditions, the waves could reach 7 feet or more through waters offshore from the Atlantic. Currently, a warning for small boat operators is in effect until early Monday morning.

Also there is a high risk of sea currents for the north and east coast of the island, from Isabela to Fajardo and Culebra.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) monitors a disturbance near the west coast of the African continent, which currently has a 40% chance of formation in the next five days.

“Environmental conditions appear generally conducive to the gradual development of this system as it moves west and west-northwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. A tropical depression could form by the middle of this week,” the NHC’s 8:00 am bulletin indicates.

It is too early to know what impacts –if any– this disturbance could have on Puerto Rico, noted the SNM. “There is no immediate threat from this tropical wave. However, residents and visitors should monitor the development of this system,” he added.