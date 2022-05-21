A true life story

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! (United States, 2021) is a musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which tells the story of Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) creator of Broadway musicals.

Larson was born in 1960 in White Plains, United States, and studied at Adelphi University. He trained as an actor, but devoted himself to creating plays.

When he was already 20 years old, he moved around the world underground from New York. At that time he supported himself as a waiter in a bar. By the time he was 30 years old, he had not been able to be recognized in the media.

Around that time he started working on the futuristic rock opera superbiainspired in 1984, by George Orwell. The work could only be presented in non-profit auditoriums.

In parallel, like a cry of despair, create Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!an autobiographical work. The cast was him, a piano and a band that accompanied him.

At that time he said of the works that were represented: “I’m surprised that in musicals, even in plays that are released today, you don’t see the motivation behind them, beyond someone with a brilliant idea who wants to get rich”.

Everything begins to change for him when, in the early 1990s, a writer named Billy Aronson had the idea of ​​writing a modern musical based on La BohemePuccini’s opera created in 1845. The idea comes to Larson, who begins to work on that musical that he names Rent.

In 1996 the work was finished and everything was ready for its premiere. Larson attends the last rehearsal. Back at her house, unexpectedly, he dies of an aortic aneurysm caused by Marfan Syndrome never detected. He was 35 years old.

The musical was an absolute success. It ran on Broadway for 12 years. The play grossed $280 million and Larson, post-mortemreceived a large number of awards for this work.

Lin-Manuel Miranda -composer, musician and singer- makes his directorial debut and builds a powerful and emotional story, based on Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical. It is a tribute to this creator of musicals.

Andrew Garfield does an extraordinary job as the creator of Rent. It transmits strength and energy, but also sweetness and simplicity. The film stands on her performance. At the 2021 Oscar Awards he was nominated for Best Actor, the same as at other major festivals.

I liked the movie, which is a musical. The construction of the story is clever. The music, the singing, the choreography, but above all, Garfield’s masterful performance.

It can be seen on Netflix.

Tick ​​tick boom!

Original title: Tick ​​tick boom!

Production: United States, 2021

Direction: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Screenplay: Steven Levenson. From a book by Jonathan Larson

Photography: Alice Brooks

Music: Jonathan Larson

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, Bradley Whitford, Judith Light, Jordan Fisher, David Iacono, Joanna Adler, Alex D. Jennings, Marie Rose Baramo, Jared Loftin (…)

