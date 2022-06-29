A truly impressive cinematographic experience. New trailer for ‘Resurrection’

IFC Films has released a new (and no less stupendous) trailer for ‘resurrection‘, the acclaimed psychological horror thriller written and directed by Andrew Seman (‘Nancy, Please’) that triumphed at the Sundance Festival at the beginning of the year.

The film revolves around Margaret (Rebecca Hall), a woman who leads a successful and orderly life, being able to combine the demands of her busy career with raising her daughter Abbie (Grace Kaufman) on her own. Everything is under control…

But that careful balance is upset when an unwanted shadow from his past, David (Tim Roth), returns, bringing with him the horrors of Margaret’s past. Fighting against her growing fear, Margaret must face the monster she has avoided for two decades and that has come to finish her unfinished business.

The film is an independent production of Secret Engine, Tango Entertainment and Square Peg that will hit theaters in the United States on July 29 and will be available on VOD just one week later, on August 5.

