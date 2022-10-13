A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered him to move the boxes from Mar-a-Lago after the government’s return order

Former US President Donald Trump

Former President of the United States donald trump (2017-2021) ordered a worker to move boxes with documents inside his residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) after receiving the order of the Government which forced him to return them.

As published on Thursday by several US newspapers that quoted anonymous sources, the employee himself would have declared before the FBI that Trump ordered him to move boxes from place, and there is also a recording of a security camera in which he is seen doing it.

On Tuesday, the US Justice Department asked the supreme court to reject the request presented by Trump’s legal team for an independent expert to review the classified material that was seized from him.

In a brief presented to the high court, the US government described the documents found in Trump’s residence as “extraordinarily delicate” and assured that if the independent expert is allowed to examine them, it will be causing a “irreparable damage”.

The Intelligence Agency carried out a search of the former president’s residence in Palm Beach on August 8, during which it seized some 11,000 official documents REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The Department of Justice, in the hands of the Democrat Merrick Garland -whose nomination to the Supreme Court was prevented in 2016 by the senators of the Republican Party-, even insinuated that even if it were the judge himself who read these documents, he would be “putting national security in check.”

On August 8, the FBI carried out a search in Sea-to-LakeTrump’s residence in Palm Beach (Florida), during which he seized some 11,000 official documentsincluding some 100 classifieds, which the former president did not return when he left the White House in January 2021.

As a result of a lawsuit filed by the former president, a Florida judge authorized an independent expert to review the material seizeda decision that prevented the Department of Justice from continuing to review the classified documents.

A Trump employee told the FBI that the president ordered him to move the boxes from Mar-a-Lago following the government’s return order REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

However, an appeals court later allowed the US Attorney’s Office to continue investigating this material, to which Trump’s legal team responded in early October by taking the case to the Supreme Court.

From the beginning, Trump has maintained that the search of his home is part of a political campaign to prevent the possibility of him running again as a Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

During a conference on Hispanic Leadership in Miami last week, Trump also referred to the seizure of documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago -which he described as ‘Witch hunt‘- and stated that no other president was persecuted as they are doing with him. “They got into my house and everyone knows that we have not done anything wrong. They go against me because they want to silence meThey want to silence you and they want to silence our incredible movement to ‘Make America Great Again,'” he said.

(With information from EFE)

