A Turin-Genoa-Lazio intersection could lead the left fielder to Juric

Singo was not summoned by the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup, but it is practically certain that instead Ola Aina will be summoned by Nigeria so Juric however, he will find himself unguarded on the flanks in January as he will have access to Ansaldi, precisely Singo e Vojvoda. We therefore need a left-back and the solution could be Mohamed Salim Fares. The Algerian is on loan to the Genoa from the Lazio. TO Shevchenko, we read on Tuttosport, he does not like it, even if he scored the decisive brace for the victory in the only success of the rossoblù, and Sarri he does not consider it suitable for his game so he will not re-enter the Lazio and the Genoa has already communicated to the biancocelesti that it does not intend to exercise the right of redemption set at 7 million. The relations between Cairo And Lotito they are not the best, but if it were convenient for everyone we could move on since it is Lazio that have the last word on the fate of Fares by holding the card. The Turin he has set his sights on young people Snape of the Corinthians come on Ortega of the Valez, but they should settle in and understand Italian football and Juric’s wishes, while Fares would be ready right away. In addition to Genoa they are interested Izzo And Rincon and also Zaza it could be useful to the rossoblù cause given that Genoa with the 19 goals scored so far has the fifth to last attack of Serie A with Spezia and maybe Simone changing air could flourish again despite never having broken through at Turin. The margins for negotiating between Turin and Genoa are there and an agreement can be found with Lazio.