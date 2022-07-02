A Turkish actress is surprised by the similarity she has with Angelina Jolie

It is said that every person has at least one double in some corner of the world. We are millions of human beings coexisting in different places, so finding someone with physical features similar to one’s should not surprise us. This happens a lot with Hollywood stars, who, thanks to their fame and worldwide recognition, often find their “double” easily. Angelina Jolie is no exception.

the beautiful face of Jolie It has been etched in the minds of fans who have seen her for years succeeding in major film projects. This is why, when seeing someone with some similar features, she immediately associates him with the famous protagonist of maleficent. This happened precisely with a Turkish actress who is well known for her roles in soap operas in that country. Is about Hilal Altinbilekthe “Angeline turkish”.

Angelina Jolie and actress Hilal Altinbilek Photo: AS

All about Hilal Altinbilek, the “Turkish Angelina”

If you like turkish soap operas surely you know Hilal Altinbilekwho was the protagonist of “Bitter Land”. The actress was born on February 11, 1991 in Izmir, Turkey and from a young age she was interested in cinema and theater. As the artist herself has commented, she began acting while studying at the Faculty of Business Administration at the University of Ege. Later, she entered the top 5 in a beauty pageant and became a photo model, a role she continues to play today.

Between 2009 and 2010, Hilal She studied acting and, after participating as a secondary actress in different soap operas, she would finally achieve worldwide recognition by putting herself in the shoes of Zuleyha Yaman in the tv series “Bitter Land”. The impact was such that thousands of fans of the television strip did not miss the physical resemblance it has Altinbilek with another international star; nothing more and nothing less than the incomparable Angelina Jolie.

Hilal Altinbilek Photo: Instagram @hilalaltinbilek

Despite being 16 years old Hilal Altinbilek Y Angelina Jolie, their physical similarity does not cease to impact. Specifically, the followers have paid more attention to the resemblance that both actresses have in the features of the face. From her deep green eyes, her rounded features, and her cheekbones, the comparison is inevitable.

You can see the similarities it shares Hilal with Jolie in the photos that the Turkish actress shares on her social networks, where she wears an intense look, and wears hairstyles similar to those presented by the protagonist of Tomb Raider.

own Hilal Altinbilek has talked about how they relate to Jolie In an interview with Gazeta Vatan: “It’s an honor to be compared to Angelina Jolie“.