A turning point in the DAZN house, now everything changes: the novelty displaces

DAZN faces a very important turning point that the fans would have come to know in these hours: what happened and what are the consequences.

It experienced a wave of major controversy earlier in the season, due to streaming difficulties, but now DAZN it faces an important turning point. A new chapter for the company begins.

The story is one of those involving the company that offers an online streaming service of various sporting events. The championship of A league and the other tournaments represent a not indifferent catchment area for DAZN, but now we have to deal with a now practically official decision, aimed precisely at improving the service

DAZN, what a novelty! New grafts arrive

Change everything in the DAZN company in Italy. The platform that broadcasts the matches has in fact chosen to introduce new grafts within the company, with the aim of offering an absolute novelty for those who follow football.

To change will be the top management of DAZN with two important innovations. First on the list is Stefano Azzi, head of the commercial division until 2019 in Telecom Italia, together with other experiences in Colgate and H3G. Not surprisingly, the streaming platform welcomed the new entry with these words: “Stefano is a manager with commercial and managerial experience in the telecommunications, digital entertainment and consumer goods / services sectors“. Azzi will be the new Italian CEO of DAZN starting next March.

The second name is that of Franco Bernabèformer CEO of Telecom Italia, as well as Eni and the former Ilva plant: the choice is to focus on the figure of the new strategic advisor. “One of the most illustrious Italian entrepreneurs in the country – Writes DAZN in an official statement – His skills will be strategic for our company“.

The platform wants to continue investing in the market in Italyand says he is committed to “improving the customer experience”.