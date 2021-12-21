A Tuscan family at the White House

Andrea Bocelli and family invited by Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, to the “Spirit of the Season” pre-Christmas party

"Come artista, padre, amico intimo degli Stati Uniti - ha commentato Bocelli -, sono felice e grato di aver ricevuto un invito che onora me stesso, la mia famiglia e soprattutto la mia amata Italia. Grazie al Presidente Joe Biden e alla first lady Jill Biden per averci invitato all'edizione 2021 di "Spirito of the Season". Un altro mio sogno è diventato realtà in questa grande avventura terrena iniziata in un piccolo paese della campagna toscana".

"Al fianco dei miei straordinari colleghi e figli Matteo e Virginia - ha aggiunto il tenore toscano -, auguro a tutto il mondo un sereno Natale e un futuro radioso pieno di amore e speranza. Partecipare ad un così vasto omaggio alla bellezza alla Casa Bianca, un luogo così ricco di significato, mi riempie, ricordandomi che l'arte è sempre un dono del cielo per elevare lo spirito. I miracoli vengono dall'alto, ma le opere buone e le scelte virtuose nascono dagli sforzi dell'umanità. Aiutandoci a immaginare il tipo di mondo ideale in cui tutti vorremmo vivere, l'arte può essere un consigliere prezioso e una grande fonte di sostegno. Dobbiamo fare tutti la nostra parte per rendere quel mondo una realtà".

Lo stesso Bocelli ha pubblicato alcune simpatiche foto della sua famiglia alla Casa Bianca, visitando il famoso "studio ovale".

WASHINGTON (USA) – A great emotion and an honor, however the tenor of Lajatico Andrea Bocelli and family, take part in the 2021 edition of “Spirit of the Season”, traditional pre-Christmas party at the White House, thanks to the invitation received from the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

“As an artist, father, close friend of the United States – commented Bocelli -, I am happy and grateful to have received an invitation that honors myself, my family and above all my beloved Italy. Thanks to President Joe Biden and to first lady Jill Biden for inviting us to the 2021 edition of “Spirit of the Season”. Another dream of mine has come true in this great earthly adventure that began in a small town in the Tuscan countryside “.

“Alongside my extraordinary colleagues and sons Matteo and Virginia – added the Tuscan tenor -, I wish the whole world a Merry Christmas and a bright future full of love and hope. Taking part in such a vast tribute to beauty in the White House, a place so rich in meaning, fills me, reminding me that art is always a gift from heaven to elevate the spirit. Miracles come from above, but good works and virtuous choices arise from the efforts of humanity. By helping us imagine the kind of ideal world we would all like to live in, art can be a valuable advisor and a great source of support. We must all do our part to make that world a reality “.

Bocelli himself has published some nice photos of his family to the White House, visiting the famous “oval studio”.