a tv channel is coming

Great news for the Italian referees. From January a thematic channel of their own could arrive in which to explain the most controversial decisions. The tells it Gazzetta dello Sport on newsstands today.

The tv channel on referees

L’Italian Referees Association has long had this project in mind together with Football Association. The channel could be both web and television, yet it is still to be established, in each episode the most discussed and explained referee decisions will be reviewed in detail.

After the successful presence of the referee Daniele Orsato on television, at 90 minutes (Rai Due), we want to replicate the result but with a dedicated format. Orsato’s was the first participation of an on-duty referee in a television broadcast, but the episode focused too much on minor episodes, such as the one relating to Ronaldo and the referee’s clock, while instead many other facts more important did not find space. Yet the curiosity was great and the share gained.

📰 Follow Everything.TV on Google News, select us from your favorites by clicking the little Star

After all, Italy is by far the country that has the most controversial relationship with the referees. We are the first to have invented the slow motion and then the VAR (tools made precisely to find the error), the most controversial ones towards referee decisions, so much so that the insults that are addressed to them become real popular epithets also known outside from the stadium.

The thematic channel therefore promises to have a high potential. The president of the AIA Alfredo Trentalange he had already talked about it he had already expressed himself thus:

“We would like to have a space, a communication channel that we must open in order to be able to give technical interpretations: I think it’s for the good of football. We are thinking about it with the Federation, we are working and activating it, there is intense work in this sense “.

When will the episodes air?

For now the shooting has not even started, but we are discussing the possibility of doing them at a distance from the episodes, or very close. Still, however, it is also necessary to establish what will be the frequency of the episodes, whether monthly or weekly.

A sure presence should be that of Gianluca Rocchi, former referee, manager and designator of match officials. He could be the one to explain the referees’ decisions. The bets should instead start from mid-January. But there is still a lot to discuss for this idea that has the flavor of an exclusively Italian product and of whose success there is no certainty.

🔥 Don’t miss the best deals on TV and Home, follow our channel Telegram: t.me/scontipuntocasa 🔥