A TV fiction about the life of Al Bano, which for the record is still in progress

“From the prostate to the heart attack” with fury. It’s the (brilliant) joke with which Al Bano has announced, urbi et orbi, the launch of a fiction Rai on him. He did it yesterday from the pages of the weekly Today in an exclusive interview that, of course, immediately made the rounds of the web, dissolving the social world in a jujube broth. Because, let’s face it, among the many, lost, biographies that have been announced or broadcast by the Italian TV networks, this one sounds decidedly apt.

Al Bano is in fact a living format: he is a man who has lived a thousand lives, making the history of music, entertainment and even gossip. His history with Romina Power and, above all, their divorce has excited all the Italian people, not to mention the triangle Al Bano-Romina-Lecciso. And if you want to go with stronger colors, there is the tragic chapter of the disappearance of the daughter Ylenia, never found. In short, a quantity of material to appeal to any screenwriter. So, this time Rai saw it right. According to what was declared by Al Bano, the TV series will be a biopic, in four episodes, destined for the public flagship. At the moment the story would be in writing and working on it would be there Publispei, which is the production company famous for fiction The Cesaroni And A doctor in the family. «In my life there has really been everything and everything: victories, defeats, dramas, illnesses… From the prostate to the heart attack, passing through ischemia and edema of the vocal cords. But I never gave up », he commented to Today Albano.

The title would not have been defined yet but, in this regard, the singer already has a proposal: he would like it if the series does called Albano – A life as a novel. Again: a perfect idea. Being a biopic, and not a documentary, neither Al Bano nor any of his relatives or friends will take part in the project: professional actors will be used in their place and this could be the most complex aspect. As has happened in other fiction (one case above all, the series on Totti Speravo de died first) the comparison between real person and interpreter could turn out to be merciless.

“I still don’t know who will play my role in fiction, but it is a choice that will have to be made with extreme care,” agrees Al Bano. Furthermore, more than one actor will likely be involved as the biopic ranges from Al Bano’s adolescence to mature age. Al Bano will therefore not set foot on the set, not even in the role of director. Ours, however, will be involved in the writing phase: “I will authorize the text and supervise it,” he assures. Well, good but, kindly, no encore.

