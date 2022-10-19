A tweet from Rihanna that consoles Karim Benzema panics Internet users!

Today in a relationship with Asap Rocky, Rihanna lives in almost perfect happiness. The couple have just welcomed their first child. Despite the few problems encountered by the rapper in terms of justice, everything is finally back to normal. If the two lovebirds can now fully live their role as parents, it is necessary to believe that the love life of the young woman has not always been so perfect. Witness the particularly stormy relationship she experienced with Chris Brown. She was just in full questioning when the tweet posted during the elimination of the blues from the 2014 World Cup had spread on social networks. A very explicit message addressed to Karim Benzema. The latter had given absolutely everything to emerge victorious from this confrontation with Germany.

A tweet that sows doubt

The France football team was obviously Rihanna’s darling and she made no secret of it. Precisely Karim Benzema to whom she addressed her tweet: “ My baby Benze ” barely a few minutes after the final whistle of this meeting. It didn’t take long for internet users to think of a hidden romance between the two celebrities. However, they haven’t confirmed anything. Several years later, this famous message from the darling of Asap Rocky still intrigues as much. Of course taking into account the different photos in which they appear together.

Karim Benzema has always been discreet when it came to his private life. A lesson he learned well after the various scandals in which he found himself embroiled. If this alleged relationship with Rihanna had taken place, it is clear that it is now ancient history. The two stars have since rebuilt their lives on their own. Nevertheless, we would have liked to see the Real Madrid striker and the singer exchange a kiss. They would have made a beautiful couple. A bit like Christina Milian and M. Pokora who knew how to alternate their daily lives between the United States and France. This is of course more difficult with a footballer who has to follow his club on each of his trips.