A twist at Paris SG for Leonardo?

PSG Mercato: Undesirable by several candidates for the post of coach, the sports director of Paris SG, Leonardo, would he have reversed the situation?

PSG Mercato: Doubts about Leonardo’s work in Doha?

Pointed out after the new fiasco in the Champions League, Leonardo is regularly announced on departure. According to information from Calciomercato, the Qatari decision makers of Paris Saint-Germain would begin to doubt their sporting director. The Italian media explains that the Brazilian leader is particularly criticized for his inability to sell and certain reinforcements from last summer such as Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos.

Back in 2019, Leonardo could once again leave PSG at the end of the season. The former midfielder’s future is set to be discussed in Doha this summer. If Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is guaranteed to continue his work as president of the capital club, the native of Niteroi could follow Mauricio Pochettino by leaving the Rouge et Bleu organization chart. But this Tuesday, a French journalist dropped a bomb on the case of the former leader of AC Milan.

PSG Mercato: Leonardo finally retained by Paris SG?

If coach Mauricio Pochettino has no chance of completing his contract in June 2023, the sporting director Leonardo, long announced on the departure, could finally be spared a dismissal on the part of the emir of Qatar, owner of Paris Saint-Germain. Indeed, according to information gathered by journalist Fabrice Hawkins, “the possibility of seeing Leonardo stay at the club is growing. »

A few weeks before the end of the season, the compatriot of Neymar Jr actively preparing for the next summer transfer window. And his first mission before the opening of the transfer market will be to convince several Titis to extend while “Some young people like El Chadaille Bitshiabu or Dina-Ebimbe regret the lack of clarity of the proposed project. »

To be continued…