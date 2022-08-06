A twist at Paris SG, Neymar to Man City!

PSG Mercato: Not necessarily opposed to a departure from Neymar, Paris SG could be convinced by a big check from Manchester City this summer.

PSG Mercato: Neymar ready to take up a new challenge away from Paris SG

After having recently affirmed his determination to win at Paris Saint-Germain and notably win the Champions League, Neymar eventually changed his mind. According to information relayed by the DailyMailthe Brazilian star could be tempted by a new challenge elsewhere, after five seasons in Ligue 1. Especially since within the management of the capital club, the former FC Barcelona attacking midfielder would no longer do the job. unanimity.

In an interview with the daily The Parisian last June, the President Nasser Al-Khelaifi had openly announced the end of the bling bling “And” glitter “after being asked about the future of Neymar in the new direction of Paris SG. Despite a contract running until June 2027 after a recent automatic extension, Juventus Turin, Chelsea and Manchester United have been rumored to be following in the 30-year-old’s footsteps. Nevertheless, it is another cador who could win the bet, Manchester City.

PSG Mercato: Guardiola has already tested the ground for Neymar

Indeed, according to journalist John Wilson, the departures of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus for more than 100 million euros, while freeing up the payroll, offer a wide possibility to Citizens on this summer transfer window. Pep Guardiola would therefore like the arrival of a new star in attack. Since June, emissaries from the club have thus been testing the waters with the entourage of number 10 of the Rouge et Bleu.

And if a departure is not necessarily the first option of the clan Neymar, the Premier League champion would be ready to draw if PSG and the player finally made the decision to part ways this summer. Neymar has never hidden his wish to collaborate one day with Pep Guardiola and the Spanish technician also appreciates the Brazilian. In addition, the 50 million euros demanded by Qatar for the native of Mogi Das Cruzes does not constitute a serious obstacle for the Skyblues. Enough to imagine Neymar in the North of England next season?