A Twisted Metal-style indie is available for free for a limited time on Steam

Steam is one of the most popular stores in the world of PC gaming and for good reason: it has a huge and varied catalog. As if that wasn’t good enough, there are also times when developers decide to give their games away for free for a limited time. In fact, this is something that is happening right now.

The thing is that the members of Redcappig Studio decided that it was a great idea to give away copies of KEO. It is an independent game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic science fiction universe.

If you are interested in downloading it, you can get it by following these steps:

How to get free KEO?

To take advantage of this promotion you just have to follow the following steps

Sign in to Steam

Go to this link or search KEO from Steam

Press the button that says Add to account

Once you follow those steps, KEO it will be part of your Steam collection. This means that you can download it whenever you want. If you don’t already have a gaming PC we recommend adding it to your library anyway. Maybe at some point you get a computer and you feel like playing it.

Of course, we remind you that the promotion will be available until 11:00 AM on Sunday, March 27. Therefore, we recommend you take advantage of it as soon as possible so that you do not run out of your copy.

What is KEO?

If you have never heard of KEO We tell you that it is a PC game that is available in Early Access. This is a vehicular combat game where you can choose from 6 vehicle classes and 24 weapons to create the combat vehicle of your dreams. At the moment, KEO offers 2 game modes: domination and deathmatch.

And you, do you plan to take advantage of this promotion? What is it that most attracts your attention? KEO? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news about offers and presales from the world of gaming. On the other hand, here you will find all our Steam coverage.