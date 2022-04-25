A Twitter “poison pill” too hard for Elon Musk to swallow? | Twitter | elon musk | TECHNOLOGY

The “poison pill” wielded by Twitter in view of Elon Musk it is a tried and tested defense mechanism, which could force the tycoon to negotiate rather than use force.

To prevent a hostile takeover, the board of directors plans to activate the “pill” If the CEO of Tesla reaches 15% of Twitter’s capital in the stock market.

Musk currently owns 9.2% of the capital and said on Thursday he had raised the necessary financing to launch a $46.5 billion offer for the rest of the company.

But from 15%, in case the “pill”, all other shareholders except Musk could buy shares at half pricewhich would increase the number of titles in circulation and dilute the weight of the insatiable owner of Tesla and SpaceX.

It would then become almost impossible for him to take control of the company, except by spending a sum vastly higher than the amount initially planned.

“The dilution created by this defense generally plays a deterrent role”Explain Eric WehrleyAdjunct Professor of Finance at the University of Western Washington.

The “poison pill” either “poison pill” is a maneuver invented 40 years ago by the business lawyer Martin Lipton to oppose the wave of hostile takeovers then in vogue in wall street.

Quickly appealed in court, the practice was validated for the first time in 1985 by the Supreme Court of Delaware, the state on which Twitter depends, even though the group is Californian.

“Half of the listed companies were created in this state” with favorable taxation and “which established the jurisprudence on poison pills”Explain Jon Karpoffprofessor at the University of Washington.

Y “Unless there is something unusual about the pill, which I doubt, Musk would have little desire to win in court.” and cancel the mechanism, estimates the expert.

“I don’t think it will go” to the courts, “because Musk has no legal basis” to succeed, add Brian Quinnadjunct professor of Boston College.

The first alternative to the acquisition of the majority of the capital “is to change the board of directors” for new allied members, Quinn details.

But the agenda for Twitter’s next general meeting, which will take place on May 25, is already agreed, which means that Musk could not intervene before the next general meeting, in 2023.

Another obstacle is that the board of directors can only be renewed in installments.

Some members finish their mandate this year, while others have the position guaranteed until 2023, 2024 and even 2025; so to get a majority on the council, Musk would have to wait until at least 2024.

“There is no precedent for a buyer getting around the pill by replacing the council in two successive elections”Quinn warns.

So for the law professor, in view of this setup, “the only option is to negotiate with the board of directors”probably proposing an upwardly revised offer, with no guarantee of success.

In the event of negotiations, Musk will not be able to count on jack dorseythe iconic former Twitter boss, unless he comes to a quick deal.

Dorsey, the platform’s co-founder, has repeatedly expressed his sympathy for the eccentric billionaire, even taking up some of his criticism of the board of directors.

But after his resignation in November, Dorsey announced that he would not seek a new trustee term and will leave the council after the general meeting.

In parallel to the negotiations, according to Karpoff, potential buyers often enter the campaign, which Musk began to do, mainly – ironically – on Twitter.

“And I think his popularity will help him”anticipates the university student. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he brought together the small holders (of shares…) to help him lobby the board”.