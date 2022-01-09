A Ugandan writer was arrested and tortured for tweets against the president

Ugandan satirist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, who last year won the “International Writer of Courage Award” from PEN, one of the leading writers’ associations known for its humanitarian efforts, was arrested and tortured after posting insulting tweets in the against Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Rukirabashaija was arrested on December 28, after some tweets had defined Museveni a “thief” and his son and possible successor “an incompetent curmudgeon with a pig’s head”. In his latest tweet he wrote that he was under house arrest and that armed people were entering his home by force.

Currently under house arrest. Gunmen are breaking into my house by force. – KAKWENZA RUKIRA (@KakwenzaRukira) December 28, 2021

He was then arrested, and has since been detained with no possibility of contacting his lawyer or family. A few days later, he wrote the Guardian, Rukirabashaija briefly returned to his home accompanied by the police for a search. His wife got to see him: he was emaciated, limped and had wounds under the palms of his feet. Among other things, he told his wife that he was not being fed.

The police allowed him to take a shower, with an officer watching him in the bathroom. After the shower, she left her clothes in the bathroom, the same ones she had been wearing since December 28th. His wife noticed that they were stained with blood, a likely sign of torture. He kept them and later the family’s attorney, Kiiza Eron, posted the photos on Twitter.

The clothes of tortured Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, ordinarily a smart gentleman. Unlike the current Chairperson of @UHRC_UGANDA Mariam Wagadya, I condemn the heinous torture inflicted on KAKWENZA during the ongoing incommunicado and torturous detention by the UPDF & Uganda Police. pic.twitter.com/2MWv9I20RF – KIIZA ERON (@kiizaeron) January 3, 2022

Under Ugandan law, it is illegal to detain a person without formal charges for more than 48 hours. Rukirabashaija has not yet been charged with anything, but despite this he has been in prison for over ten days. A spokesperson for Uganda’s Directorate for Criminal Investigations said that Rukirabashaija is indeed in jail for his “offensive” tweets and that the investigation into him is almost complete.

Rukirabashaija had already been arrested in 2020 after the publication of his book The Greedy Barbarian, which tells of corruption in a fictitious state, and later also for the publication of Banana Republic, in which he described the torture he suffered during his first arrest.

Uganda is a dictatorial state, where in the elections a year ago Museveni forced his main political opponent under house arrest, intimidating the opposition by force. It is also an important ally of the West, from which it has received important military aid.

– Read also: Namibia’s major projects with hydrogen