World

A Ugandan writer was arrested and tortured for tweets against the president

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Ugandan satirist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, who last year won the “International Writer of Courage Award” from PEN, one of the leading writers’ associations known for its humanitarian efforts, was arrested and tortured after posting insulting tweets in the against Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Rukirabashaija was arrested on December 28, after some tweets had defined Museveni a “thief” and his son and possible successor “an incompetent curmudgeon with a pig’s head”. In his latest tweet he wrote that he was under house arrest and that armed people were entering his home by force.

He was then arrested, and has since been detained with no possibility of contacting his lawyer or family. A few days later, he wrote the Guardian, Rukirabashaija briefly returned to his home accompanied by the police for a search. His wife got to see him: he was emaciated, limped and had wounds under the palms of his feet. Among other things, he told his wife that he was not being fed.

The police allowed him to take a shower, with an officer watching him in the bathroom. After the shower, she left her clothes in the bathroom, the same ones she had been wearing since December 28th. His wife noticed that they were stained with blood, a likely sign of torture. He kept them and later the family’s attorney, Kiiza Eron, posted the photos on Twitter.

Under Ugandan law, it is illegal to detain a person without formal charges for more than 48 hours. Rukirabashaija has not yet been charged with anything, but despite this he has been in prison for over ten days. A spokesperson for Uganda’s Directorate for Criminal Investigations said that Rukirabashaija is indeed in jail for his “offensive” tweets and that the investigation into him is almost complete.

Rukirabashaija had already been arrested in 2020 after the publication of his book The Greedy Barbarian, which tells of corruption in a fictitious state, and later also for the publication of Banana Republic, in which he described the torture he suffered during his first arrest.

Uganda is a dictatorial state, where in the elections a year ago Museveni forced his main political opponent under house arrest, intimidating the opposition by force. It is also an important ally of the West, from which it has received important military aid.

– Read also: Namibia’s major projects with hydrogen

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

A skyscraper of glass and wood

November 1, 2021

“You’re black, you can’t stand it.” The leftist attacks on Zemmour’s supporter

December 8, 2021

Is there a sustainable nuclear power? The French plan is not supported by any scientific data

November 17, 2021

Lindner in Finance. Why Germany (and the EU) should worry

November 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button