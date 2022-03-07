A Ukrainian decides to go defend her country after getting married in the United States

Chicago- When Russia invaded his native country, UkraineMaria decided that she had to go there and help defend him, even if she had to part ways with her fiancé and leave him in Chicago days after they were married.

Maria and her fiancé, David, were married Saturday before about 20 people in the backyard of a home in Oak Park — the venue they were offered at the last minute after Maria asked for recommendations in a neighborhood Facebook group.

On Monday she is scheduled to fly to Poland and then head to the Ukrainian border, with the aim of volunteering to defend her country.

“People run out of there and she runs in,” said a friend who attended the wedding, Pamela Chinchilla of Lombard.

Several guests brought medical supplies, masks and other items for Maria to take back to Ukraine. The attendees hugged each other and at some point during the wedding Maria spoke with her relatives in Odessa.

Maria, who asked that her last name not be published because she fears for the safety of her family in Ukraine and in United Statessaid that he lived with his parents in Kiev until 1991, the year in which the family moved to Poland.

She met her ex-husband while studying music in Austria and, more than 20 years ago, they moved to Chicago, his hometown, which has the second largest population of Ukrainian origin among US cities.

Since the war began, he has been messaging and calling on Facebook to keep in touch with his parents, who have taken refuge in a parking lot during the attacks on Odessa, Ukraine’s largest port city. But he says that in recent days he has not been able to contact his cousins ​​in Kiev.

Three days after the invasion, Maria decided to return to the Ukraine, determined to find some way to be of service.