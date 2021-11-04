“A united group, but we want a different final than in 2018! With Spalletti better on the pitch. On Osimhen and the defense …”

Mario Rui, Napoli’s full-back, will not play tonight in the match against Legia Warsaw in the Europa League due to a disqualification. The Portuguese, on the day of the match, spoke to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: “It may seem obvious, but from the outside you suffer more and more. From the inside you always manage to better manage emotions, everything seems a bit easier. Obviously we who are outside would like to be inside this type of matches . Not being able to participate in the match, we will cheer like all the Neapolitan fans. I will watch it from home. “

A great feeling has been recreated between you and the fans. “It’s nice, but it’s all due to the fact that the team is doing well. The credit is not due to a single player, but to the whole group.”

The secret of this great start to the season? “The daily work, what we have been doing since retreat. This is not the time to talk about the past because we cannot change. We must continue to work and prepare for the future in the best possible way”.

You have great team numbers, especially in defense. “This is an important thing: if you do not concede a goal it is easier to win. We hope to follow up on this both tonight and Sunday. They are two very difficult games, but the team is doing well and will do everything to continue the streak. positive “.

You are beloved on Tik Tok. “They told me something, but I don’t have Tik Tok. Maybe now that I know I can create an account (laughs, ed)”.

Still on the excellent defensive numbers. “The best defense is the attack. We are lucky enough to have midfielders and forwards who do a great dirty job and therefore the defensive phase benefits from it. We do not defend in four plus the goalkeeper, but all together. We are fortunate to have great players who sacrifice themselves even in the defensive phase “.

You show yourself more in the goal zone since Spalletti’s arrival. “Right now we are all more involved in what we have to do on the pitch. We had time to work on it and this shows in the game. I can say that physically, at the level of running, we are running even less. It’s one thing. positive because it means that we are better placed on the field “.

A great team victory with Salernitana? “Yes, absolutely because it was a complicated game. Salernitana must be congratulated. It was a good game in an intense environment. We didn’t play our best game, but the three points count and we followed up on the positive streak. “.

Do you have the perception that 91 points can be reached, as in Sarri’s last year? “It will be very difficult because I see a more balanced championship than that year there. I don’t know if it will be possible to reach that quota of points, but we all want a different ending than that season.”

Do you believe in the Scudetto? Will you try it? “I only talked about a different ending so as not to lengthen myself in this speech. We will do our best, there is enthusiasm and desire to do something good for the whole city, for all the people involved in the Naples world. I’ll stop here”.

Could Inter also return for that exceptional something or will it be a two-way race with Milan? “Inter are defending champions and one of the strongest teams in the league. It is impossible to leave any kind of team out, we are only at the beginning, there is a long way to go.”

How strong is Osimhen? “He is a splendid boy and an even stronger player. He has impressive margins for improvement, in my opinion today he is not even 60% of what he can achieve because he has impressive physical and technical qualities, we are here to make him reach the maximum potential “.

How is your group? Are you united? “Definitely. I was lucky, from the first day I arrived at Napoli I have always found a great group. This is also a very important group, in which we sacrifice for each other. This is important and he is seeing himself every time we go out on the pitch, both in training and in a match. “

Do you feel a bit like a Neapolitan urchin? “I feel like saying yes because since I arrived I have been very well received. Being part of the Napoli group I am placed in the midst of these Neapolitan urchins. It’s a nice thing because when you wear the Napoli shirt you also have to be part of this culture . When you go on the pitch you have to give everything for the good of Napoli “.