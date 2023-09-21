A university will hold a symposium on the Taylor Swift incident

without a doubt, Taylor Swift She has become the most successful artist of the last decade. Among the achievements of the person pennsylvania appearances are found Seven of his albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts (in addition to having four albums simultaneously in the top 10), becoming Youngest grammy winner in historyand most likely the most attended concert for a female artist in the United States, The tour that has raised the most moneyBe the first person to reach Billion.

The uproar Taylor has created with his work is unprecedented, so now, scholars of socio-cultural phenomena will try to explain what lies behind the artist who has hard-earned the nickname “music industry.” such that University of Melbourne in Australia is already preparing a seminar where “taylor swift incident”, ranging from the way he influenced the music industry (record labels, distribution, etc.), to his followers and his particular way of interacting, to his impact on pop culture and even the economy of his native United States. till.

This event will be held under the name “Swiftposium”. 11 to 13 February 2024Which is serving as a prelude to Taylor’s arrival in Maritime Country, scheduled for 16 to 26 February with a total of seven performances between Melbourne and Sydney.

,Swiftposium is a hybrid academic conference for academics to engage in critical conversations about the popularity of Swift and its profound impact on a range of issues. Such as gender, fandom, popular culture, literature, economics, music industry, etc. “Critical engagement with the Taylor Swift event is encouraged, and diverse voices and ideas are welcomed,” the event’s official site reads.

doctor jennifer beckettProfessor of Media/Marketing Communications at the University of Melbourne, is one of the organizers of “Swiftposium”. In an interview with the BBC, he reiterated the importance of the interpreter. anti Hero Even on political issues.

“Taylor Swift has a very tangible influence on things around the world that affect us all. World leaders urge you to bring Eras Tour to your country for economic benefits,

Guests on the event will be revealed in the coming months, but Beckett confessed that she would be thrilled if Taylor Swift herself were part of the symposium, and while it may be difficult for her to attend, it’s not at all impossible. , because as mentioned before, Swift already has an engagement in Australia just days after the seminar.

,If Taylor Swift wants to come, I guess we’ll all have to spend some time opening our mouths, but that invitation is definitely out there. Tayte If you would like to come we would love to welcome youBeckett said.

Although this is the first international event organized to understand the Taylor Swift phenomenon, there are already many scholars who have tried to understand the artist from an academic perspective. Last August, University of Arizona Opening of a new topic: “Taylor Swift Psychology – Advanced Topics in Social Psychology”which “seeks to examine Swift’s work, her life, and her fans, including romantic relationships, fantasy/escapism, revenge, and social development.”

Doctoral student Alexandra Wormley is in charge of teaching this subject based on one question: “What can we learn from this?”

“The course basically includes “Use Taylor Swift as an example for a semester of different events: rumors, relationships, revenge.”Wormley explained to ASU News, while also ensuring that, contrary to what anyone might believe, “the class is not a seminar on how much we like or dislike things: We want to be able to learn about psychology,