A university will soon offer a course on the star Nicki Minaj!

Do you find yourself a fan of Nicki Minaj’s songs? And you currently reside in the United States? Good news has just fallen. A university will soon offer a course on the famous singer. Find out everything you need to know in this article.

The stars feast in the States

But in the end, what about Nicki Minaj? In what way will a course on its history be given? According to our colleagues from HipHop Wired, the artist will be entitled to a course on the side of California.

More precisely at the University of Berkeley. The course in question will study the cultural impact that the star has on today’s society. This one will be titled “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms”. The students of this college, fans of the singer, must be in heaven.

But how long will these famous courses last? Once again, the media gave the answer. These will be 90-minute lectures on Tuesdays and Thursdays. And it will start in a few months, next spring to be more precise.

Nicki Minaj at a university in the United States

The icing on the cake, the rapper herself will come to visit the young people. Of course, she will not be present for each class. But the university has promised the artist to come for a few sessions. Something to please the majority.

” This class is interested in thinking critically to you and your productions in the context of larger social-historical structures and hip hop feminisms. So having your personal ideas would be INCREDIBLE! » . Let the teacher who will give the course know.

On the other hand, he also makes it known that the university is still finalizing class details before its spring 2023 sessions. And that more info will be available in the near future. It remains to be seen when.

