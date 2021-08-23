A US mayor wants to give bitcoins to his fellow citizens

“I would like to see every single family in my city receive a certain level of bitcoin, whether it is worth 500 or a thousand dollars.” Jayson Stewart, mayor of Cool Valley, a small American city in the state of Missouri, made this announcement in a video interview granted to the broadcaster a few days ago KSDK. “I have some very sympathetic donors who have agreed to equate any amount we collect up to several million dollars,” he added. I’m also trying to get government funding […] or some of the support funds that come from the Covid rescue ». For a small town like this – just 1500 residents – the news immediately sparked curiosity, but as we read in the specialized press, it may not be such an immediate subsidy.

Give bitcoins. But on what condition?

In Cool Valley, if the project ever goes through give away bitcoins to all residents, well the latter they will have no chance to sell them for at least five years. In a country, the USA, where many are defending the idea of State minimum – the one who does not interfere in the affairs of the citizens and who, least of all, tells them how their money is to be spent – this initiative sounds really bizarre. However, since this is a subject that is still unknown for the most part, the mayor has already announced that he will organize free courses to give acrypto smattering to the inhabitants of Cool Valley. It would be a real shame, is the thought of the mayor, if citizens had to immediately sell bitcoins to pay us debts or bills when in a few years its value could reach well beyond the current 50 thousand dollars.

The crypto landscape is evolving overseas. Not just because the tiny state of El Salvador approved one this summer law historical which introduced bitcoin as legal currency. In the US itself, the ongoing debate is heated and several mayors – like Francis Suarez of Miami – they intend to attract miners to their territories to make them crypto hub.