A US senator calls for the Biden administration to sanction Cristina for corruption

The trial of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is already having repercussions in the United States: a Republican senator asked the Government to sanction the vice president in the same way that he recently punished the vice president of Paraguay and his family for corruption.

This happens a few days after the visit to this country of Economy Minister Sergio Massa and President Alberto Fernández, who seeks to reschedule his postponed meeting with Joe Biden for September.

republican senator Ted Cruz, member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in which he asks that he sanction the vice president and her direct relatives in the same way that the State Department sanctioned, in March, the former president of Ecuador, Abdalá Jaime Bucaram Ortiz, and this month the Vice President of Paraguay, Hugo Velázquez.

“I write with concern in the face of the serious challenge to the national security of the United States due to corruption in the Western Hemisphere and I urge you to impose anti-kleptocratic measures from Congress in the case of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner,” Cruz wrote to Blinken.

Cruz framed the security threat in the influence of US “enemies” in the region. “American adversaries, and in particular China, Russia, and Iran, exploit endemic corruption, including and especially corruption fueled by leftist movements in the Western Hemisphere, to advance their geopolitical agendas and erode American interests,” he continued.

The senator then states that he wants to draw attention to “increasingly brazen and now public corrupt acts of Fernández de Kirchner”, whom he accused of undermining “for decades the rule of law in Argentina, convulsing political institutions and undermining US interests in the country and, in fact, in the region.”

Cruz also alluded to an issue that is followed with concern in the United States Congress, the death of prosecutor Nisman. She wrote that Cristina Kirchner was “deeply implicated in the 2015 death of Argentine special prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who was found shot in her apartment the day before she presented evidence to the Argentine Congress that would have proven that she colluded with Iran to cover up Iran’s bombing of the 1994 AMIA bombing.”

“The evidence supporting the charges against Fernández de Kirchner is public, credible and now backed by the Argentine judicial system.”

And then the senator asks that she be sanctioned like other officials in the region. “Simply, what has been verified if only by default – what its advocates have conceded – anda is as significant or more significant than the evidence the State Department recently presented as part of its justification for Velázquez’s appointment. Meanwhile, the consequences and threats of Fernández de Kirchner’s corruption are spreading worldwide”, indicates the senator.

In the end, Cruz urges Blinken to sanction Cristina Kirchner and her direct relatives, as he did with Velázquez a few weeks ago, who was denied a visa and banned from entering the country.

The congressman’s request comes a few days before President Alberto Fernández arrives in Washington (it is estimated that he should reschedule his postponed visit to the White House for mid-September) and also Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is coming to contact the International Monetary Fund, to see Biden’s envoy for the region, Juan González, and to look for investments.

There will also be a visit by 10 governors to offer the products to the US market.

The weather doesn’t seem to be the best. Benjamin Gedan, the director of the Wilson Center’s Argentina Project and an important reference point for the connection between our country and the United States, tweeted: “It is not clear how this bitter clash between the Casa Rosada and the criminal justice system will play out, but the president’s comments ( a selective justice… that is applied in favor of the powerful, where the factual powers influence) it will not reassure productive investment.”

Days ago, when President Fernández had published a letter in which he condemned “the judicial and media persecution against the Vice President, Juanita Gobertus, The director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch, based in Washington, had issued a warning:

“This pronouncement by President Fernández is serious. In a state of law, it is up to the vice president to defend herself with evidence and legal arguments, not through threats of reform or pronouncements from the president,” he wrote in a tweet.