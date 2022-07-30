News

A US Supreme Court judge mocks world leaders who questioned the decision to limit abortion rights

Judge Samuel Alito

One of the conservative justices of the United States Supreme Court mocked world leaders who criticized the ruling that struck down the constitutional right to abortion in that country.

Samuel Alitowho drafted the decision issued on June 24, made reference to several prominent figures who spoke in the face of the historic event, including the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

He joked that Johnson, who leaves office in September after several controversies in his administration, had “paid the price” for arguing against the verdict.

Alito, who is a devout Catholic, made the remarks while attending a conference in Rome last week.

