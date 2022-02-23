A used iPhone is worth twice as much as an Android smartphone in buy-back programs

Apple’s Trade In program allows us to deliver our old devices in exchange for a discount when buying a new one. A very interesting program that, in addition to ensuring correct recycling, facilitates the renewal of devices. A program that we now have a little more information about.

A significant discount before renewal

Assurant, a company focused on consumer rights, has released its annual report on Trade In programs. Programs, in the plural, because the company also analyzes similar programs from other companies and always within the framework of the United States. Even though Apple specific program data has not been released the figures and conclusions are most interesting.

The report begins by evaluating the five most traded-in devices in 2021, which are, in order from highest to lowest: iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. The mere fact that be the iPhone the ones that have the most presence in the report already allows us sense how important the Apple program is in the numbers.





If we already enter the comparison with Android, where the Samsung Galaxy S9 is the most exchanged device during 2021, we find the most interesting figures. On average the value for the exchange of an iPhone has been 199 dollars, while on Android it drops to $98. In any case, on average, an increase of 13% in the value of the exchanges has been detected.





With these values, the total amount of money received from Trade In programs by buyers amounts to 3,043 million dollars. A more than remarkable amount, since, in addition, it represents a more than considerable increase compared to the 2,117 million dollars of last year.





Another interesting piece of information in this report is the age of the phones that are delivered for renewal. In the last three years the iPhone they have always been above average renewal, which means we renew our iPhones less often. On average, the iPhones delivered in 2021 as part of the Trade In programs were 3.35 years old, while the rest of the smartphones were 2.97 years old.





Numbers that confirm what we all already know: that iPhones are devices that they resist well over time and that, in addition, they do so while retaining an economic value important. An important advantage when it comes to getting the new models, either by selling our old iPhone or by giving it away as part of this kind of program.





To finish the report, it closes with the averages of the Trade In value of the Apple Watch. A graph says more than a thousand words, without a doubt, but among the most interesting data is the value holding capacity of the Apple Watch Series 1, 2 and 3, which have barely dropped throughout the year.

All in all, we have a clearer picture of what the Trade In programs represent when it comes to renewing our devices. Some programs, like Apple’s, which they make it very attractive to get hold of new devices thanks to the discount that represents giving our previous iPhone.

Image | Jeremy Bezanger